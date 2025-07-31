Canada Goose revenue jumps 22.4 percent in first quarter of fiscal 2026

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, ending June 29, 2025, reporting a strong start to the fiscal year with significant revenue growth. The company reported a 22.4 percent increase in total revenue to 107.8 million Canadian dollars, or 21.5 percent on a constant currency basis.

Canada Goose is off to a robust start in fiscal 2026, with Chairman & CEO Dani Reiss noting rising "brand heat" and strong direct-to-consumer (DTC) performance. “We’re executing with precision, from bold storytelling to smarter retail moves, and it’s showing up in results. I’m optimistic about the momentum we continue to see as we deliver more relevant product and run a tighter, more focused business,” Reiss said.

The company's DTC revenue for the quarter grew by 23.8 percent to 78.1 million Canadian dollars, or 22.8 percent on a constant currency basis, fuelled by a 14.8 percent increase in comparable sales and revenue from non-comparable stores. Wholesale revenue rose by 11.9 percent to 17.9 million Canadian dollars, or 11.3 ercent on a constant currency basis, primarily due to the timing of shipments and increased demand from wholesale partners. Other revenue saw a 31.1 percent increase to 11.8 million Canadian dollars, or 30 percent on a constant currency basis.

Gross profit increased by 25.9 percent to 66.2 million Canadian dollars with a gross margin of 61.4 percent for the quarter, up from 59.7 percent in the prior year. However, operating loss widened to 158.7 million Canadian dollars and the net loss attributable to shareholders also rose to 125.2 million dollars, or loss of 1.29 Canadian dollars per basic and diluted share. Adjusted EBIT was negative 106.4 million Canadian dollars, while the adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders increased to 88.2 million Canadian dollars, or 0.91 Canadian dollars per basic and diluted share.

During the first quarter, Canada Goose launched its spring-summer 2025 collection with a highly stylised campaign, featuring designs that blend fresh aesthetics with the brand's heritage. Apparel emerged as the fastest-growing category within this collection. The company also rolled out the second Snow Goose capsule, supported by a striking summer campaign set in Utah's deserts, featuring celebrities and influencers like Lara Stone. This campaign, along with a comprehensive 360-degree marketing approach, continues to resonate strongly with consumers and build brand momentum.

In terms of retail expansion, Canada Goose strengthened its presence in key markets by converting two temporary stores into permanent locations, bringing the total permanent store count to 76. The newly renovated Amsterdam store showcased a new design concept, featuring elevated finishes, unique ceiling artwork, and a dedicated VIP space to offer a more luxurious customer experience.