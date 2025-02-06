Canada Goose stock dips on lower Q3 revenue

US-listed shares of Canada Goose Holdings dropped 6 percent in premarket trading as the company missed Wall-street’s quarterly revenue expectations.

The company recorded a revenue decline of 2.2 percent to 607.9 million Canadian dollars for the third quarter to December 29, 2024. Analysts, according to LSEG data, had anticipated 620.9 million Canadian dollars, Reuters reported.

However, Canada Goose exceeded profit expectations, posting adjusted earnings per share of 1.51 Canadian dollars, well above the forecast of 1.10 Canadian dollars.

Dani Reiss, chairman and CEO of Canada Goose, emphasized the company's strong execution during a key shopping period, particularly in December. "We saw significant acceleration in the business," Reiss said.

Highlights of Canada Goose’s Q3 results

The company’s DTC revenue increased 0.7 percent to 517.8 million Canadian dollars, while DTC comparable sales declined 6.2 percent.

Wholesale revenue decreased 7.5 percent to 75.7 million Canadian dollars, while other revenue partially increased to 14.4 million Canadian dollars.

Canada Goose adjusted its fiscal 2025 outlook, projecting revenue growth in the range of a low-single-digit increase to a low-single-digit decline. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to grow at a low-single-digit rate or remain flat.

"Looking ahead, our focus remains on balancing operational excellence with strategic investments and strengthening the foundations that will drive brand heat and commercial momentum across all channels," Reiss added.

Canada Goose reintroduces Snow Goose label

During the quarter, Canada Goose launched Haider Ackermann’s inaugural capsule collection reintroducing the Snow Goose label, and unveiled an eyewear collection in partnership with Marchon Eyewear.

The company also appointed Judit Bankus as head of merchandising and opened two new shop-in-shops, bringing the total permanent store count to 74 by the end of Q3 fiscal 2025.