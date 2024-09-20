Canada Goose to launch eyewear collection with Marchon

Marchon Eyewear and Canada Goose have entered an exclusive, long-term global licensing agreement to develop the first-ever Canada Goose eyewear collection, which will roll out globally beginning Spring 2025.

"In our ongoing effort to add world class partners to our portfolio of brands, we are excited to welcome Canada Goose and bring their performance luxury brand to consumers around the world," said Thomas Burkhardt, president, Marchon Eyewear.

The company said in a release that incorporating signature design elements and performance features, all eyewear styles will be crafted with sustainable materials – an important commitment for both Marchon and Canada Goose.

"Our expansion into eyewear marks an exciting new chapter for our brand, emphasising a commitment to creating a lifestyle of products and deepening our connection with consumers across all seasons," added Dani Reiss, chairman & CEO, Canada Goose.