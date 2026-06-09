Cap Capital lays groundwork for Pronovias' 'new chapter': franchises, US and AI

Madrid – British investment group Cap Capital is finalising the details of the new strategic plan for the relaunch of Pronovias. This follows the court-ordered award of its production unit to the investment holding company by the Commercial Court No. 9 of Barcelona. The fashion group has just revealed the main key points of this roadmap.

According to information from Pronovias' management, the bridal fashion group is entering a new chapter under the control of Cap Capital. The company has stressed that it will continue to focus on developing and growing based on the same pillars that have “defined its trajectory”. These pillars have led it to become a historic mainstay of the bridal world, stemming from its role as a pioneer in bridal prêt-à-porter. These pillars are identified by its firm commitment to design, quality, innovation and its international focus.

Building on this foundation, Pronovias is entering a new phase. The bridal fashion group highlights that the “new Pronovias” under Cap Capital's control will maintain its main objective of promoting a renewed business model. This model will be more modern, more connected and better prepared to lead “the next evolution of the bridal sector”. They emphasise that this framework will be supported by the “stability” and “long-term” vision with which the British investment group has taken control of the historic Spanish bridal fashion group. The company will focus on implementing strict operational discipline to boost its growth. The aim is to return the fashion group to its position as a leading and benchmark company at the forefront of the bridal world.

“The company is facing this new cycle with a clear objective”, which involves “strengthening the shopping experience, evolving the boutique model and accelerating its international growth through a stronger, closer and more connected commercial network that meets the needs of brides”, Pronovias' management stated. “In this context”, they added, “franchises will play a key role in expanding the brand's presence and accelerating its development in strategic markets”.

Franchises, the United States and AI

Delving into this new strategic plan, Pronovias has announced that it will be officially presented on September 8, 2026. During this event, the bridal company will also present its new store concept, “designed to elevate the shopping experience, strengthen the connection with customers and open a new stage of growth for the brand”. It is positioned as one of the main pillars of the roadmap, alongside a strong focus on the United States and advancements in the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI).

Regarding these three main strategic pillars in more detail, Pronovias has confirmed the “key role” that franchised stores will play in the new commercial and business structure of the “new Pronovias”. This commitment to the franchise model will be complemented by the company's reduced and well-maintained network of own-brand stores. The number of stores is expected to shrink significantly from the 53 it operated before the acquisition by Cap Capital. This aligns with the investment holding's intention to reduce the company's operating expenses, as stated in its acquisition proposal for Pronovias.

The second strategic pillar is a sustained commitment to internationalisation, which will translate into a decisive and prioritised offensive in the US market. In this country, Pronovias will seek to strengthen its presence and increase its consolidation through a more local and competitive offering and experiences. At the same time, the company remains firm in its determination to continue strengthening its position in Europe.

Finally, the third pillar, which ties in with the previous points, is the key role that new technologies, especially artificial intelligence (AI), will play in this new chapter for Pronovias. This point initially creates some friction and reveals potential risks. Technology itself, and even more so AI, tends to feel cold, distant and disconnected. These feelings do not align with the emotional universe on which the bridal industry is based. However, Pronovias is developing a project “aimed at redefining the bridal experience, integrating inspiration; personalised advice; customer knowledge; and commercial capabilities into a more connected ecosystem”. More details about this initiative are expected to be revealed at the September presentation. It will seek to “improve the bride's experience and enhance the relationship between the brand, the ‘boutiques’ and its international network”.

“We are starting a new phase focused on strengthening our distribution channels, evolving the in-store experience and accelerating our international growth,” summarised the management of Pronovias. For this new chapter, “we want to be closer to brides, offer an increasingly personalised experience and continue to expand our presence in key markets such as the United States”. They added that in pursuit of these key priorities and objectives, “technology and artificial intelligence will be fundamental tools to accompany this transformation and build the future of the bridal experience”.

In summary Pronovias, under the control of Cap Capital, will focus on a renewed, more modern and connected business model, maintaining its commitment to design, quality, innovation and its international focus.

Pronovias' new strategic plan will be officially presented on September 8, 2026, with its three key pillars being: renewal of the commercial network with a new store concept and a key role for franchises; a priority offensive in the US market; and the implementation of new technologies and artificial intelligence to redefine the bridal experience.

The company will seek to strengthen the shopping experience, evolve its boutique store model and accelerate its international growth, using technology and AI as fundamental tools for a more personalised experience and a greater connection with brides.