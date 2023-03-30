Capri Holdings appoints Bacardi CEO to its board of directors

Capri Holdings Limited has appointed Mahesh Madhavan to the company’s board of directors effective March 30, 2023.

Madhavan, the company said in a statement, will join the compensation and talent committee as well as the governance, nominating and corporate social responsibility committee. As of the date of Madhavan’s appointment, the Capri Holdings board will be composed of eight directors.

Madhavan is the chief executive officer of Bacardi Limited, the privately held international spirits company in the world, having worked at Bacardi for more than 25 years.

“Mahesh’s tremendous global experience leading and growing a consumer goods company with an extensive portfolio of brands and labels will bring a fresh perspective to our board,” said John D. Idol, the company’s chairman and chief executive officer.

Prior to becoming CEO of Bacardi in 2017, Madhavan held a number of leadership roles in different geographies, including regional president - Europe, regional president - Africa, Middle East, South & Southeast Asia, managing director - India, South & Southeast Asia and managing director - Thailand and the Philippines.

“Capri Holdings comprises three iconic brands, and I am proud to be a part of the group’s continued success. I look forward to working with the board to help Capri continue to execute on their growth strategy globally,” added Madhavan.