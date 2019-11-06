Capri Holdings Q2 profits drop 47 percent

The company said on Wednesday its Q2 net profit dropped. Compared with the same period last year, revenues increased by 15 percent.

The company's net profit for Q2 was 73 million dollars, dropped from 137 million dollars a year earlier. Revenues climbed to 1,442 million dollars. Compared to 11 percent a year ago, the profit margin of the company dropped to 5 percent.

This story was generated by Arria, an AI tool that turns data into stories. You can report errors or bugs to [email protected]