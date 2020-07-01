Capri Holdings revenue slips 11.3 percent for Q4

Capri Holdings reported its net loss for Q4 decreased on Wednesday. Compared with the same period last year, revenues also decreased by 11.3 percent.

For Q4, the company's net profit was -552 million dollars, dropped from 19 million dollars last year. Furthermore, revenues dropped to 1,192 million dollars. The profit margin of the company dropped to -46 percent compared to 1 percent a year ago.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is an American multinational in the fashion sector. Founded by the signature designer Michael Kors, the company is dedicated to the design, manufacture and sale of all kinds of fashion items, footwear, jewelry, perfumery, glasses and accessories. The company changed its name from Michael Kors Holdings Limited to Capri Holdings on January 2, 2019, after the acquisition of the Italian fashion firm Versace. Currently, the group is made up of brands like Versace, Jimmy Choo Ltd and Michael Kors. It has it's fiscal headquarters in the Virgin Islands, and offices in London and New York. During the fiscal year of 2018, the company had a workforce close to 14,846 employees, with a network of establishments made up of more than 1,100 stores spread throughout the world, and generated a total volume of revenue worth 4,718 million dollars.

