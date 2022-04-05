Capri Holdings to donate products to victims of the Ukraine war

Luxury fashion group, Capri Holdings, which includes Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors, has announced that it will donate more than 1 million euros in essential clothing for Ukraine refugees.

In a statement, Capri Holdings said that it would donate essential goods, including coats, sweaters and shoes, from its luxury brands through the company’s distribution centre located in Venlo, Netherlands, to aid those displaced by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Capri Holdings is utilising collection points created by Venlo Helps Ukraine, a local initiative collecting clothing, medical goods, non-perishable food and other essential items for distribution within Poland and the Ukraine border. The products are then transported to Warsaw at no cost by logistics company Rutilli.

The donated products will then be distributed through the Polish organisation A Shop Without Cash Registers. The organisation has set up a location in a donated pop-up within the Galeria Brwinów Shopping Center, where the products and clothing are displayed in a store-like environment to make it more convenient for refugees to find the items they need.