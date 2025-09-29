Carbios reports strong cash position and updates on Longlaville plant construction

Carbios, a pioneer in biological technologies for plastics and textiles, has announced its half-year 2025 results, reporting a solid cash position and providing a revised timeline for its flagship PET biorecycling plant in Longlaville. The company's cash position stood at 72 million euros as of June 30, 2025, which provides a cash horizon of more than 12 months, largely thanks to a "refocused and rigorously executed cost-saving plan".

The Group's half-year revenues increased to 519 million euros, operational income, however, was impacted by an exceptional, precautionary impairment loss of 7.3 million euros on one asset related to the Longlaville plant, bringing the final net loss for the period to 23.5 million euros.

CEO Vincent Kamel commented, “Our well-controlled expenses and our solid cash position allows us to move forward with confidence. Recent favourable developments, both in terms of regulation and in our discussions with financial and industrial partners, provide us additional comfort about the strength of our plan.”

Carbios confirmed its objective to build the PET biorecycling plant in Longlaville, with construction expected to resume before the end of 2025, subject to securing the necessary additional funding. Pre-sales of products from the future plant are progressing, supported by a favourable regulatory environment.

The project has secured 42.5 million euros in public funding, including a 30 million euros grant agreement signed with ADEME. Production is now expected to start in the second half of 2027.