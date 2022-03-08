Carbon38 unveils new brand identity

Direct-to-consumer performance fashion retailer, Carbon38 has unveiled a refreshed brand identity and updated its website to highlight the brand’s evolution.

Co-founded in 2012 by chief executive Katie Warner Johnson, Carbon38 is launching a new brand identity to reflect the company’s transformation, which has developed into a 100 million US dollar business in just six years and generating more than 350 million US dollars in lifetime sales.

The new brand logo has been designed to mirror the brand’s progression, while staying true to its founding goal, to curate functional, elevated collections, alongside its renewed focus on activity-driven styles, and is highlighted with a sleek, clean typeface that has an Art Deco feel to it.

Alongside the new branding, Carbon38 has also updated its digital user experience, following its migration to Shopify in 2021, with a virtual storefront that can add extra modules for further storytelling and provide guidance for styling and similar offerings.

This is all focused through a refreshed visual brand direction, added Carbon38, which it states will focus on an activity-driven assortment, where the visuals move from studio to elevated lifestyle. Carbon38 offers more than 265 brands, 70 percent of which are female-led, alongside its own Carbon38 label that includes exclusive fabric offering, including the Takara Shine, which has sold over 200,000 pairs since its launch.

Following the re-launch, Carbon38 added that the year ahead will bring additional initiatives, including a redesigned ambassador programme, brand spotlights, enhanced activations, and trend outfitting, as it continues to drive forward the brand.

Commenting on the brand refresh and outlook for Carbon38, Johnson said in a statement: “Since the inception of Carbon38, the activewear industry has exploded, with womenswear being one of the fastest-growing segments in the market. This growth has been both exciting and challenging. Our committed customers have continued to drive us forward and inspired us to continue to better our best.

“It is because of their loyalty that we are able to enter this next phase of Carbon38, which I feel will be our best yet. I am excited to lead Carbon38 2.0 through our ‘Plan to Win’. We are doubling down on creating and curating the best product in terms of fit, fabric, and fashion. We are recommitting, at a personal level, to our incredible community of customers who supported us through our first 8 years. And we are excited to meet the next wave of customers as we strive to serve her ever-evolving needs.”