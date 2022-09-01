Carhartt launches skilled trades grant programme

American workwear brand Carhartt is looking to plug skill-gap shortages with its new nationwide ‘For the Love of Labor’ grant programme to support organisations dedicated to educating, training and placing workers into meaningful skilled trade jobs.

With an estimated three million skilled trade jobs sitting open in the US, as of June 2022, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Carhartt is looking to support organisations in recognised apprenticeship industries to help educate the next generation of workers.

Carhartt adds that it will fund its new grant programme by donating all online sales for September 5 towards future grant recipients throughout the year.

Todd Corley, senior vice president of inclusion, sustainability, and community at Carhartt, said in a statement: “As a company that started by serving railroad workers in 1889, we’ve upheld the belief that careers in the skilled trades not only provide rewarding and inclusive job opportunities but are also crucial in building stronger individuals, families and communities.

“With the ‘For the Love of Labor’ grant program, we strive to champion those who work with their hands and are helping build a better world, community by community, during a time when we need them most.”

Carhartt launched the initiative by awarding 175,000 US dollars between four Michigan organisations committed to serving women and further diversifying the skilled trade workforce. The grant recipients include Detroit-based Women Who Weld in Detroit, Emerging Industries Training Institute and Workforce Development Institute, and Women in Skilled Trades in Lansing.