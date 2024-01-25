Caroline Deroche Pasquier appointed VP, global communications at Versace

After three years at Bottega Veneta, Caroline Deroche Pasquier has joined Versace as vice president, Global Communications. In this new role, she will report to Georgina Scholtens-Day, global vice president, marketing, communications, digital and customer journey.

This new appointment is also an opportunity for Versace to strengthen its management team. The Italian brand, part of the Capri Holdings group, has also recruited Valeria Breda as vice president for innovation and IT, Giorgia Carastro as vice president for digital and omnichannel, Stefania Lacerenza for visual merchandising and Fabio Colacchio for brand transformation and strategy. These new arrivals confirm the brand's desire to strengthen its team in order to continue its development, while adapting to changes in the market.

Caroline Deroche Pasquier previously worked for Bottega Veneta as director of global communications. She has also worked for Coach, Stella McCartney, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent.