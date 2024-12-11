Cart.com acquires Guthy-Renker’s fulfilment operations arm OceanX

Cart.com, a unified commerce solutions provider, has acquired OceanX, the wholly-owned fulfillment operations arm of Guthy-Renker.

The company said in a release that the acquisition further strengthens Cart.com's position as a leader in mid-market to enterprise logistics and expands its tech-enabled capabilities to support high-volume beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands.

"Acquiring OceanX is part of Cart.com’s strategy to continue to scale our platform and capabilities across industries, leveraging our proprietary technology to improve efficiency and deliver superior results to our clients and their customers,” said Omair Tariq, Cart.com’s founder & CEO.

Bill Guthy, co-founder and co-chairman of Guthy-Renker, will also serve as a strategic advisor to Cart.com as the company extends its multichannel selling and logistics offerings to new verticals and geographies.

As part of the transaction, the company added, approximately 200 OceanX employees will join the Cart.com team. Cart.com will also add two new facilities totaling over 600,000 sq. ft. to its network, including a West Coast distribution hub in Southern California and its third facility near Columbus, Ohio. The company now has 17 omnichannel fulfillment and distribution centers with nearly 10 million square feet and over 1,600 team members.

Commenting on the development, Rick Odum, chief executive officer of Guthy-Renker said: “This partnership will marry our own channel and marketing expertise with their track record of driving growth and savings for high-volume, high-SKU brands, supercharging performance across our portfolio.”

Through the acquisition, Cart.com will enable numerous brands, including Meaningful Beauty, The Body Firm, Smileactives and Westmore Beauty to control and orchestrate their supply chains with the same sophistication as the world's most dominant retailers.

Cart.com provides the physical and digital infrastructure brands need to unify supply chain operations across channels, locations and destinations to seamlessly connect companies with their customers.