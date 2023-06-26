Casablanca names former Scotch & Soda head as CEO

Parisian design house Casablanca has announced the appointment of Frederick Lukoff as its new chief executive officer, a role he will take on alongside the brand’s founder and creative director, Charaf Tajer.

His appointment comes as the company also revealed that it had received a “significant long-term investment by a group of strategic advisers” with it looking to further bolster its growth trajectory and increase its international exposure.

Lukoff joins the luxury house from the Dutch fashion retailer Scotch & Soda, where he served as CEO over the course of nearly four years.

He left the position after news of its bankruptcy broke, with the company forced to file for the protection of its Dutch operations only to later be snapped up in two separate rescue deals, one with Belgium’s Alain Broekaert and the other with Bluestar Alliance.

While his time at Scotch & Soda may have been tainted by the filing, Lukoff does still boast a notable background, previously serving in leadership roles and senior positions at the likes of Stella McCartney, Courrèges, Paco Rabanne and Lanvin.

Casablanca to invest in product line expansion and supply chain operations

In a release, Lukoff commented on his appointment: “I am delighted to be joining Charaf and his team to help accelerate the already incredible rise of Casablanca within luxury fashion.

“The brand universe that Charaf has created for Casablanca is highly compelling, impressive by its breadth and depth, and I absolutely love its positivity.

“This creates so many opportunities for the future and I look forward to working with Charaf and his talented team and to have a fantastic journey together as we move forward with the brand.”

Tajer also expressed his excitement for Lukoff’s appointment, stating that he was “extremely honoured” to be able to work with the industry veteran.

He added: “A new era for the brand is on the horizon, and it’s time for Casablanca to take the next step.”

Among Tajer’s focus areas are that of Casablanca’s first flagship boutique in Paris, coming within the next year, and the expansion of the brand’s product lines and digital capabilities.

The company is also looking to invest in its supply chain to help continue growing on a global scale.