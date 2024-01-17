Cascadia Capital to acquire Threadstone Capital

Seattle-based investment bank Cascadia Capital has announced it will acquire Threadstone Capital, a leading advisor to high-growth consumer, retail, and beauty brands.

In a statement, Cascadia Capital said that the acquisition would bolster its consumer and retail coverage capabilities and expand its East Coast capabilities in the US with a new office in New York City.

As part of the deal, Threadstone’s investment banking team, led by managing director William Susman, will join Cascadia’s consumer, retail and e-commerce group.

This addition will strengthen Cascadia’s industry breadth in several key verticals, including apparel, accessories, footwear, beauty, personal care, pet and home design.

Michael Butler, chairman and chief executive of Cascadia, said: “We have been looking to grow our consumer and retail practice and open a New York office, and with this transaction, we accomplish both objectives.

“Adding a team of Threadstone’s calibre and industry focus will broaden and complement the exceptional service we deliver to the business owners and investors we advise. Billy (William Susman) and his team have a proven track record and demonstrated passion for the business. Their commitment to excellence and client-focused, collaborative approach fit extremely well with Cascadia’s culture.”

Founded in 2011, Threadstone has closed more than 5 billion US dollars in cumulative transaction value for clients.

On joining Cascadia, Susman added: “I am very proud of our team’s accomplishments to date and this partnership represents the next chapter of growth for our franchise. Cascadia offers a national footprint and broader resources to further assist our consumer and retail client base in executing their strategic objectives.”