Cato Fashions’ CFO John Howe to retire; Chuck Knight to take charge

The Cato Corporation has announced that John R. Howe, its executive vice president and chief financial officer and the company’s principal financial officer, plans to retire from these roles effective January 17, 2022 following 35 years of service. The company said in a statement that Howe will remain employed through May 1, 2022 to assist with the transition.

The company added that Chuck Knight will succeed Howe as executive vice president and chief financial officer effective January 17, 2022. Knight joins Cato Fashions following previous service with The Vitamin Shoppe, first as senior vice president, chief accounting officer, and then as executive vice president, chief financial officer. Prior to that, Knight served as senior vice president, corporate controller for Toys “R” Us.

“I’d like to sincerely thank John Howe for his many contributions to Cato over the last 35 years, including the last 13 as CFO and in numerous positions with our finance team during his career with the company,” said John P.D. Cato, chairman, president and chief executive officer, adding, “We believe the extensive experience that Chuck brings to Cato will make him a valuable asset to the organization.”