CBRE acquires logistic assets in the UK, US, and Europe

CBRE Investment Management has announced that it is acquiring a 57-asset, 28.4 million square foot portfolio of logistics properties in the UK, US, and Europe valued at 4.9 billion US dollars from Hillwood Investment Properties.

The investment is part of CBRE’s acceleration of its global logistics strategy to capitalise on the demand for warehouses due to consumers shifting online due to the pandemic.

The portfolio includes 33 US assets, totalling 19.2 million square feet, and 24 assets across Germany, Poland and the UK, totalling 9.2 million square feet. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and CBRE Investment Management expects to close on the assets in stages through its investment products in the US and Europe.

Chuck Leitner, chief executive of CBRE Investment Management, said in a statement: “This milestone transaction reflects our ability to leverage the strong financial capacity of our parent company to secure compelling opportunities that help to drive strategic real assets solutions for our clients.

“Backed by a 35 billion US dollar AUM global logistics platform and a skilled team with deep domain expertise, we are positioned to be one of the world’s leading investors and operators of logistics assets.”