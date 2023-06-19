Cecilia Schena joins Kiko Milano as chief marketing officer

Kiko S.p.A. has appointed Cecilia Schena to the role of chief marketing officer and member of the company’s global leadership team, reporting directly to the CEO Simone Dominici.

Schena, the company said in a release, has more than 20 years of experience in the beauty industry. She will be responsible for leading the marketing team and supporting Kiko Milano in accelerating the brand growth, with a particular focus on customer experience and innovation.

Commenting on Schena appointment as CMO, Dominici said: "Cecilia brings with her a wealth of knowledge on product development and marketing excellence that will be fundamental to help accelerate Kiko's growth, strengthening the brand on its path of omnichannel, as well as geographic expansion in the main beauty categories."

After starting out at Deborah Group with roles of increasing responsibility, eventually becoming marketing director of the Italian cosmetics brand Deborah, Schena joined Bottega Verde in 2009 as marketing & communication director, where she strengthened her retail expertise.

Subsequently, she joined Tenacta Group as head of the beauty division for the Imetec, Bellissima and Ducati by Imetec brands, leading the development of the haircare, skincare and mencare categories at global level, making an important contribution to strengthening the group's internationalisation and innovation strategy.

Since 2019, the company added, Schena has also led, as senior vice president marketing & business development, the product innovation actively contributing to the corporate social responsibility and sustainability strategy at Chromavis, a leading global makeup developer and manufacturer, using an end-consumer approach to predict future customer needs.

"Kiko Milano is now the most emblematic international beauty brand in Italy. I am very happy and proud to join the global beauty brand Kiko, making my contribution to the acceleration of its expansion into other markets," added Schena.