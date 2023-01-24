Cedric Wilmotte returning to Michael Kors as chief executive officer

Capri Holdings Limited has announced that Cedric Wilmotte will be appointed chief executive officer of the Michael Kors brand effective April 3, 2023.

Wilmotte recently served as the interim chief executive officer for Versace from January through September 2022 and is currently Versace’s chief operating officer.

Commenting on Wilmotte appointment as Michael Kors CEO, John D. Idol, chairman and chief executive officer of Capri Holdings said: “Cedric is a strong leader with extensive retail and merchandising experience and has a deep understanding of the Michael Kors brand and consumer. Cedric has proven himself to be a versatile leader within our group, having achieved great success at both Michael Kors and Versace.”

“Cedric shares my vision for the brand and I am excited to welcome him back to Michael Kors. I look forward to working with him again as we continue to grow our company globally,” added Michael Kors, brand’s chief creative officer

Prior to his time at Versace, Wilmotte led the Michael Kors EMEA business from its inception in 2008 through 2021. During his tenure as president of Michael Kors EMEA, the company said, Wilmotte was responsible for Michael Kors’ significant growth in the region.

Before joining Michael Kors, Wilmotte held senior leadership positions at Marc Jacobs in Paris from 2004 to 2008 and at Donna Karan in New York, London and Milan from 1998 to 2004.

Commenting on his return to the brand, Cedric Wilmotte said: “Having been a part of the Michael Kors family for almost 15 years, I have a special and personal connection to our brand, our employees and our customers. I look forward to partnering with Michael, the strong leadership team and all of our valued employees around the world to execute on our strategic vision and drive future growth.”