Celebrity photographer Damon Baker launches streetwear brand Baker Street

Damon Baker, a photographer best known for his portraits of celebrities, has launched his streetwear brand Baker Street.

Famous for his black-and-white photography, Baker has employed his signature style in his initial piece. Working with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, Baker Street’s only product features the star’s face photographed with Baker’s signature method as the point of focus.

The product is a limited edition, with only 1,000 units available. Damon Baker confirmed the limited availability in a statement on his website saying, “When you wear a Baker Street art piece, you’ll be wearing one of 1,000…there will not be any more.”

Damon Baker has worked with celebrities such as Sir Ian McKellen, Nicole Kidman, Cindy Crawford and Cate Blanchette, to name a few. After running away from home at the age of seventeen to pursue his dream of professional photography, and being signed with his first agency at eighteen, he has now accumulated more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

“It’s not just a sweatshirt, but a piece of me. A wearable piece of my art, my heart, my soul,” said Baker. “Your support means the world to me. I hope you love wearing my pieces as much as I loved making them for you.”