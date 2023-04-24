Celtic & Co. among first King’s Awards for Enterprise recipients

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, which was previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, has announced its first recipients, recognising 148 ‘Best of British’ businesses, including sustainable fashion brand Celtic & Co. and circular fashion company ACS Clothing.

The awards celebrate UK businesses, recognising brands and companies for their "outstanding achievement" in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, or promoting opportunity (through social mobility).

Celtic & Co., the digitally native retailer of ethically sourced, natural sustainable knitwear, footwear and outerwear, was recognised for its excellence in international trade, as it has reported significant overseas growth in the US, Australia, Canada and Germany over the last three years.

Zoe Bray, managing director at Celtic & Co., said in a statement: “Being awarded one of the first King’s Awards for Enterprise in International Trade is a real honour for the whole team at Celtic & Co.

“Having won two Queen’s Awards previously in the category in 2018 and 2020, we know what positive impact the accolade has on the way our customers, particularly in the US and Australia, perceive our brand due to the connection with the Royal Family, as well as the recognised mark of high quality.”

First King’s Awards for Enterprise recipients revealed

While ACS Clothing, which specialises in rental and resale fashion fulfilment and enables fashion brands and retailers to join the circular economy, was recognised for its outstanding achievement in Sustainable Development for providing a solution to the fashion sustainability crisis.

Other fashion winners included children’s jewellery brand Molly Brown London and global marketplace Fruugo, both recognised for international trade.

Minister for Enterprise Kevin Hollinrake added: “I congratulate the first-ever recipients of The King’s Awards for Enterprise, who exemplify the talent, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit of British business.

“I wish them every success and commend the invaluable contributions they make to communities both at home and overseas, helping to grow the UK economy.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise was previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, and the new name reflects His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The award programme is now in its 57th year and has awarded more than 7,000 companies since its inception in 1965.

Applications for The King’s Awards for Enterprise 2024 open on Coronation Day, May 6.