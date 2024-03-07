Centric Brands announces joint venture with Jennifer Fisher

Lifestyle brand collective Centric Brands has announced a joint venture with New York-based jewellery designer and media personality Jennifer Fisher.

The new venture will allow the Jennifer Fisher brand to develop its core jewellery business domestically and internationally, as well as expand into new lifestyle and accessories categories.

The move follows Jennifer Fisher’s recent expansion into lab-grown diamonds and the ongoing growth of her eponymous consumer packaged goods and lifestyle business.

Jason Rabin, chief executive officer at Centric Brands, said in a statement: "We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Fisher into our world-class portfolio of industry-leading brands.

“We have created a blueprint for incubating and growing brands that combines the strengths of Centric Brands with talented partners like Jennifer Fisher to create products and culture that resonates with customers.”

Jennifer Fisher to expand jewellery and brand into more lifestyle categories with Centric Brands

Jennifer Fisher, founder and chief brand officer at Jennifer Fisher Credits: Jennifer Fisher

Jennifer Fisher launched her jewellery label in 2006 and became known as ‘The Queen of Hoops’ following a profile in The New York Times for her elevated and contemporary range of hoop earrings and for being the go-to jeweller for celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. The jewellery line also features necklaces, charms, rings, cuffs, and bracelets.

In October 2020, Fisher opened her first flagship store on the West Coast in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and followed it up in June 2022 with a second store in the heart of Soho on West Broadway in New York.

Jarrod Kahn, accessories group president at Centric Brands, said: “Together, Jennifer and the Centric team will continue to expand the Jennifer Fisher brand by expanding her existing jewellery business and delivering new product categories that resonate with consumers globally. The collective team thinks the potential for this brand is limitless.”

Jennifer Fisher, founder and chief brand officer, added: “We believe the Centric platform will empower us to reach new heights, innovate our product offerings, and strengthen our position as a leader in the jewellery industry.”