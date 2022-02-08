Centric Brands inks accessories licensing deal with Steve Madden

Multibrand collective Centric Brands has announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Steve Madden, enabling the company to produce jewellery and hair accessories for the fashion brand.

The firm, which operates the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Under Armour, has seen a growth in brand partnerships within the accessory category over the last year, with Steve Madden as its latest addition to its expanding portfolio.

The agreement will be a continuation of the duo’s relationship, with Centric already producing jewellery through the retailer’s Betsey Johnson brand for four years.

In a release, Steve Madden’s CEO and chairman, Edward Rosenfeld, commented on Centric’s “excellent job with the design and marketing” of the jewellery brand.

He continued: “We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership to include our Steve Madden brand. We believe this partnership provides the ideal platform to expand the Steve Madden brand in the jewellery and hair accessories category.”

Products will begin retailing from February 2022 at Macy’s, Amazon, Zalando, Liverpool and international Steve Madden retail stores.