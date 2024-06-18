Centric Brands secures licensing deal for Messi brand

Amid an already football-packed summer, Centric Brands has announced the establishment of an exclusive global licensing agreement with footballer Lionel Messi’s own brand.

Through the deal, Centric will take on the design, manufacturing and distribution of Messi branded lifestyle products, spanning men’s, women’s and kid’s categories.

Among the planned offering is the likes of apparel, outerwear, sleepwear/loungewear, underwear, hosiery, swim, accessories and home textiles, with the first collection from the partnership set to launch in summer 2024 via multiple retail partners.

In a release, chief executive officer of Centric, Jason Rabin, said the firm was “thrilled” to onboard the Messi Brand into its portfolio.

Rabin added: “The continued rise in popularity of soccer across all ages and territories marks a significant opportunity for Centric to do what we do best and create outstanding products and experiences to continue to grow an already powerful brand.”

Indeed the rise of football in the US has become increasingly evident in recent years, particularly following Messi’s appointment to David Beckham-managed team Inter Miami.

As such, international sportswear brands have been leaping at the opportunity of securing a place in this emerging market. Adidas, for example, worked with Messi on a campaign at the beginning of his Miami-based career last year, while further investing into youth programmes bolstering the sport.

According to the German sportswear giant, football itself has seen a 300 percent increase in participation in the US in the past 40 years.