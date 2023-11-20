Centric Brands signs licensing agreement with Authentic Brands Group

Centric Brands LLC has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Authentic Brands Group to design, manufacture, and distribute kids' apparel for Quiksilver, Billabong, and Roxy in the United States and Canada.

Through the deal, Centric Brands is now the exclusive kids apparel partner in the US and Canada for Quiksilver, Billabong and Roxy.

The new agreement deal sees Centric Brands add the three sportswear brands to its kids portfolio. Leveraging its exceptional expertise in kids' apparel, Centric Brands aims to expand product categories and retail reach for its iconic active lifestyle brands, focusing on core sportswear for both girls and boys.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Quiksilver, Billabong, and Roxy brands into our licensed portfolio," said Steve Pinkow, Kids group president at Centric Brands in a statement. "These brands have been at the forefront of the action sports and lifestyle industry for decades, and we feel there is a tremendous runway for growth."

“As industry leaders in kids apparel, Centric is strategically positioned to operate and grow these brands by leveraging our speed-to-market expertise, expanding consumer reach, and delivering high-quality apparel that inspires confidence in young boys and girls.”

The first delivery under the agreement is set to launch next year spring and will cover size ranges 0-20 for Boys and 0-16 for girls at department stores, select specialty stores, and ecommerce channels for the brands.

David Brookes, EVP for action and outdoor sports lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group added in a statement: “Expanding the brands’ presence within the kids apparel market provides the ability to establish a lifelong relationship with consumers."

"We are thrilled to strategically position these iconic brands for continued growth in these key categories and further reinforce our partnership with Centric.”