CEO Peter Graschi: Arena increases market share and wants to make swimming better known

For its 50th anniversary, Italian swimwear specialist Arena is going big – parties, fashion collaborations such as those with Woolmark and Marcelo Burlon , and an extravagant stand at the Pitti Uomo men's fashion fair. The brand, which was founded in 1973 by Horst Dassler - son of Adidas founder Adolf Dassler - also has some plans for the future: range expansion and new markets.

Arena CEO Peter Graschi reveals what these plans are all about, what goals Arena has set itself for the next 50 years and how the weather affected business in the first half of the year.

Arena pavillion at Pitti Uomo. Credits: La Presse/M.Paolone

You unveiled Arena's Woolmark collaboration at Pitti Uomo. How did that happen?

We've been working with Woolmark for a long time and the teams know each other. Together we thought about how beachwear could become more sustainable and then developed an outer fabric. This consists of 50 to 70 percent merino wool and then polyester.

Are you planning to expand beachwear even further?

Yes, and also outside of the collaboration.

Is expanding the range a necessary step because sportswear and clothing suppliers are becoming more present in swimwear?

We are 'top of mind' in the pool for the swimmers. However, the field is also changing as swimming becomes an increasingly popular sport. That's why we want to address a broader audience with the topic 'Health'.

Will beachwear be followed by sportswear?

Today we are really focusing on beachwear and the products, all around shorts and bikinis. This also includes towels, accessories and everything that has to do with the topic of water and the beach.

In which stores do you want to position yourself?

Arena has two levels. One is swimming, where there are two suppliers that are known worldwide and we are one of them. With the collection we are represented at specialist retailers, swimming specialists and sports shops.

Then there is the beachwear collection, the positioning of which is less suitable for sports retailers. That's more lifestyle and for the fashion sector. The price positioning is different from that of sports retail. [Editor's note: Beachwear is in the upper price segment, swimming and sports are aimed at a broader audience - middle price segment to high-end segment] But of course there are also a few products that overlap between the areas - where one collection starts, the other ends.

Arena x Fendi. Credits: Pitti Immagine.

The new capsule is available in core markets as well as in new markets. What are Arena's expansion plans?

That is different. The beachwear collection focuses on Italy, France, Germany, Spain and markets such as South America. However, we invest in marketing primarily in the four countries – Germany, Spain, France and Italy. In general, as a brand, we also have a lot of growth in the USA, but especially in swimming there.

Arena is celebrating its 50th birthday this year. What else can we expect in the anniversary year?

We have launched a 'Special Capsule' for the 50th anniversary. We also had a big party, where Marc Spitz [Editor's note: former American swimmer] joined in, and employees who worked with the founder Horst Dassler, son of Adi Dassler, were also there. Soon there will be another big celebration with the employees at our headquarters on the Adriatic coast.

Arena pavillion at Pitti Uomo Credits: La Presse/M.Paolone

How did the rather milder spring affect business?

We were able to gain market share. Swim sales continue to be strong and we didn't feel the bad weather.

There's also still that need to travel, after all, we're only in our second year after Covid. Last year Corona was already somewhat in the space, but not this year, so travel has also increased despite the bad weather, or perhaps because of it.

What goals do you have for the next 50 years?

We want to expand the lifestyle sector and make the sport of swimming better known, as it can appeal to many more people than before.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.