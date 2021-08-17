CFDA and Ugg partner to launch Materials Hub platform

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has partnered with global lifestyle brand Ugg to launch a new platform aimed to enhance the sustainable supply chain.

Material Hub will be available from October onwards and looks to build a community around the sourcing of fashion material, connecting innovators with vendors and designers throughout the industry. The hub will be available through CFDA’s website as an open platform to further continue the organisation’s ongoing pledge of contributing to the development of a more sustainable industry.

The platform is a response to the growing number of brands using raw materials in their products and the wider interest of investment in the technology to make these materials. The Material Hub mission is to centre in on this critical step of the supply chain. It hopes to bring designers and innovators together through education and development opportunities, in order to allow for easier access to sustainable materials and technology.

“We’re proud to continue to grow our longstanding programming and open-access resources related to sustainability and innovation,” said Steven Kolb, CEO of CFDA, in a brief. “Collaborating with Ugg to introduce the Materials Hub is a natural fit knowing that we have shared commitments to people and the planet, and advancing the industry in more responsible ways to support both. We thank Ugg for their partnership with the CFDA and assisting us with introducing this important resource.”

Platform components

The platform will have a range of components aimed to help individuals navigate the site and efficiently provide the resources they need. An Innovation Index will present detailed information on leaders in the technology of fibre and fabric, whilst providing detailed overviews of raw materials, including market availability and material origins.

The platform’s Vendor Directory will provide an extensive list of businesses available for designers to contact regarding anything, from online marketplaces and packaging to trade shows and nonprofits. Furthermore, a Resource Centre will feature key documents, case studies, tool kits and more to assist in the navigation of sourcing, with an additional news site to report on stories and initiatives relevant to the platform.

Ugg Commitments

President of Ugg and Koolaburra by Ugg at Deckers Brands, Andrea O’Donnel said: “We are all responsible for protecting our planet for future generations, and as an industry, we must minimize our impact. Since 2016, UGG has been working towards significant sustainability goals that are reflective of our values and commitment to people and planet. We want to share this hard-earned information, innovations and solutions with our industry colleagues, which is why I am thrilled to partner with the CFDA on the Materials Hub – an incredible resource that supports industry-wide progress.”

In 2020, the Californian-based brand launched its Feel Good platform as a way to track the brand’s progress in minimising its impact on the environment, whilst also relaying its core social values. The past year has seen the footwear brand take continuous steps to honour this commitment, including plant-based collection

sustainable targets

To celebrate the launch of the platform, CFDA and Ugg will be hosting a series of webinars about material innovation, the steps the brands are taking to commit to sustainability pledges and introductory walkthroughs of the site. Brands can begin registering for these webinars in September.