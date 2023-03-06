CFDA and Versace to launch LGBTQ+ scholarship

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) is launching a new programme focused on LGBTQ+ youth and education with Italian fashion house Versace.

The initiative will launch with a Master Class event featuring Donatella Versace in a “fireside chat” with the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s chief marketing and communications officer Phillip Picardi on March 6.

The CFDA and Versace will also create a new scholarship for LGBTQ+ fashion design students, which will launch later this year.

Commenting on the collaboration, Donatella Versace, said in a statement: “I have always believed in the power of young creatives. At Versace, we have had some of the most amazing young talents join us and we have learned so much from them. “I am thrilled that we can support a scholarship with the CFDA for an LGBTQ+ student and cannot wait to see their creative energy come to fruition with our encouragement.”

In addition, the CFDA will also organise a delegation of students to meet with select LA CFDA members and designers to discuss their careers in the fashion industry.

CFDA chief executive Steven Kolb added: “Fashion is an international industry and CFDA is extremely proud to partner with Versace and to work with Donatella Versace, whom we have a longstanding relationship with.

“CFDA and Versace have long supported the LGBTQ+ community, and we look forward to joining forces in this effort.”

The partnership comes as Versace unveils its autumn/winter 2023 women’s and men’s collections in Los Angeles on March 10.