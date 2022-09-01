CFDA announces 2022 scholarship recipients

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has announced the names of the 26 recipients of its 2022 CFDA Scholar Awards.

Winners were selected from the 372 submissions received by the organisation via its new open-access application strategy that it said aims to encourage inclusion and accessibility.

“The CFDA continues to invest in the future of the American fashion industry and its ecosystem,” said CFDA CEO, Steven Kolb, in a release.

Kolb continued: “Our 2022 goal was to meet or exceed the 81 percent of last year’s scholarships awarded to diverse and underrepresented student design talent and we’re proud to have reached this goal.”

A further four scholarships were made available for this year’s edition through donations from digital creator Avani Gregg and Häagen-Dazs, while the Coach Foundation has also awarded 15 scholarships with funds totalling 200,000 dollars.

The CFDA Design Scholar Awards, for which each recipient will receive 25,000 dollars each, will go to Maliki Gilbert of the Savannah College of Art and Design, Drake Dabbs from the University of Texas at Austin and Parsons School of Design’s Jasmin Risk.

Tara Sears, from Maris College, is the recipient of Avani Gregg’s 25,000 dollar scholarship, while four students will receive the same funds as part of Häagen-Dazs’s scholarship.

Three Parsons students have also been awarded the Re: Generation Innovation Scholar Award CFDA and Swarovski Foundation for 30,000 dollars, the Liz Claiborne Design for Impactful Futures Scholar Award for 25,000 dollars and the Geoffrey Beene Design Masters Scholar Award for 50,000 dollars.