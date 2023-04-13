CFDA names 16 new interim members

Just one week after the announcement of its new designer members, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has unveiled a further 16 new interim members, bringing its total to 474.

The additions will be joining as part of the organisation’s new, invite-only Interim tier of membership, first introduced in 2022 as a means to support designers who have been in business for less than five years.

The initiative looks to act as a pipeline to CFDA membership, and will offer participants full member benefits, as well as resources, networking opportunities and one-on-one mentorship.

The new interim members include Agbobly’s Jacques Agbobly, Patrick Christopher of Sloan and Bennett, Minimalist’s Tamara Davydova, Lizzie Grover Rad, Charles Harbison, Joseph Keefer of Jkeefer, Kuzyk’s Elizabeth Kuzyk, Andrew Kwon, Marie Laffont, Grace Ling, Salon 1884’s Andrea Mary Marshall, Stephen Mikhail of Atelier Cillian, Nicholas Raefski, Esha Soni, Josh Tafoya and Jackson Wiederhoeft.

In a release, Lisa Smilor, executive vice president of the CFDA, said: “The CFDA is proud to welcome this exceptionally talented group of designers to the organisation.

“In the short time that each has been in business, they have shown great promise for a long and successful career ahead.

“We will work together to assure that they have a solid framework and network in place to support the future growth of their businesses.”