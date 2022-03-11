CFDA opens applications for 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has announced that the applications for its 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund are now open.

Out of the applicants, 10 finalists will be selected with each to receive funds and mentorship based on their areas of need with the goal of helping to get their business to the next level.

Past brands that participated in the programme have included the likes of Proenza Schouler and Altuzarra.

Last year, funding was granted to designers who have made a significant impact in the industry over the course of the year, including Batsheva Hay of Batsheva, LaQuan Smith and Edvin Thompson of Theophilio.

2021 also saw a change in the organisation of the programme, with a new format that looked to address the current challenges of the American fashion industry and ensured that dedicated opportunities were gifted to all selected finalists.

Applications will be open until March 16 and interested designers can apply through CFDA’s website.