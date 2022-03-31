CFDA reveals DHL will be returning as official logistics partner

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) is partnering again with international shipping service DHL, which will be rejoining the organisation as its exclusive official logistics partner.

The new partnership aims to help fashion businesses capitalise on international growth opportunities, a goal that will be supported by a four-part professional development series hosted by the firm, providing tips on enhancing supply chains.

Additionally, one emerging designer will be selected as the winner of the DHL Logistics in Fashion Award, as part of the partnership, for which they will receive mentorship opportunities and a 15,000 dollar grant to grow their business.

DHL will be a further sponsor of CFDA’s International Buyers and Editors Programme, where designers are supported during New York Fashion Week through industry introductions.

CFDA’s 474 members, spanning all areas of the industry, will also gain access to exclusive shipping rates and opportunities to work directly with DHL professionals.