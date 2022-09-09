CFDA to celebrate 60th anniversary in metaverse

For its 60th anniversary, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) will be making its first steps into the metaverse and Web3 world with an exhibition and collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The initiative comes as part of a collaboration with metaverse platform The Sandbox, with support from Polygon Studios and creative consultancy 5Crypto, and will also include a retrospective of the last 60 years of American fashion.

The exhibition, ‘Fashioning the Shades of American Design’, will open during December 2022 in The Sandbox, featuring a handful of designers, including Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger, each of which have been commissioned to create eight anniversary designs and experiences to be minted into NFTs.

Set in the metaverse, the exhibition will explore various contributions to American fashion through five themes; Illuminating Fantasy, Illuminating Romance, Illuminating the Avant-Garde, Illuminating Understanding and Illuminating the Soul.

Designs by the likes of Ralph Lauren, Oscar de la Renta, Anna Sui and Thom Browne will be on display during the course of the exhibition, reimagined in a voxel environment that has been created with the aim of education and fostering a worldwide community, CFDA said in a release.

The sale of the NFTs is part of the fundraising initiative ‘Lighting the Path of American Fashion’, with proceeds to go towards supporting the CFDA Foundation.