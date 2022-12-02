CFDA to unveil commemorative NFT collection and metaverse exhibition

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has unveiled a commemorative non-fungible token (NFT) collection which will launch days before the debut of a metaverse fashion exhibition.

Entitled ‘Lighting the Path of American Fashion’, the NFT collection will feature seven one-of-a-kind assets that will be available through auction on a dedicated blockchain platform powered by Polygon Studios, between December 12 to 16.

Each NFT has been developed alongside a partner brand, such as Coach, Diane von Furstenberg and Michal Kors, and will come with utility perks that will allow access to various experiences.

Opening bids start from 15,000 dollars to 25,000 dollars.

The exhibition, ‘Fashioning Shades of American Design’, will open December 19 in virtual world platform The Sandbox.

A total of 60 looks from throughout CFDA’s operating years have been selected in order to display the creativity of the organisation’s members, both past and present.

Visitors can explore the exhibition’s five themes; Illuminating a Fantasy, Illuminating Romance, Illuminating the Avant-Garde, Illuminating Understanding and Illuminating Soul.

Featured looks include reimagined versions of Stephen Burrows’ lettuce hem dress created for 1973 Battle of Versailles, Dapper Dan’s 1980s custom designs and a Thom Brown menswear ensemble from his spring 2020 collection.

Both of the initiatives come as part of the CFDA’s 60th anniversary celebrations, through which it has further established a commitment to furthering the future growth of the fashion industry via new technologies and virtual worlds.