CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund opens applications for 20th anniversary year

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and Vogue have opened applications for the 20th year of their programme celebrating emerging American design talent.

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund is returning for a milestone edition, this time reintroducing the Design Challenge, which was initially put to a halt in 2019.

For this season, Tommy Hilfiger will offer his support, serving as the lead mentor to the 10 finalists selected to participate.

The 2019 Fashion Fund runner-up, Danielle Frankel Hirsch, will also be at the helm of a committee of past finalists and winners exploring fundraising opportunities for the programme, with the likes of Emily Adams Bode Aujla and Alejandra Alonso Rojas among the members.

In a release, Anna Wintour, the chief content officer of Condé Nast, and global editorial director of Vogue, said: “Little did we know that when we launched the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund that one day we would be celebrating its twentieth anniversary.

“That we can is due to the many wonderful designers who have taken part over the years—and we’re looking forward to welcoming those who will be our class of 2024.”

For this edition, the winner will receive 300,000 dollars, while the two runners-up will each be given 100,000 dollars. The three will also each be paired with a mentor.