Chanel acquires 20 percent stake in Leo France

French fashion house Chanel has acquired a 20 percent in Florentine label Leo France SpA, a company specialising in the production of costume jewellery and metal accessories.

The acquisition pertains to Leo France's capital, according to corporate records, 20 percent of which is now held by the French luxury house.

In 2023, Leo France reported a turnover of 216 million euros. It currently employs 302 people and is owned the the Pinzauti family. The company has been producing costume jewellery and accessories for the world's leading fashion houses for over 40 years.

According to its website, Leo France "has continued to grow steadily to become a key player in the metal hardware sector, providing employment for many small businesses in the area and producing articles of high technical and stylistic quality". Leo France manufactures both costume jewellery and accessories for apparel, handbags, and other leather goods.