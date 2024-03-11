Chanel acquires French fashion group JY BH

French luxury brand Chanel is acquiring fashion group JY BH, including all the French company's operations, four studios and employees, FashionNetwork reported. The acquisition will also bring French fashion designer Jean-Yves Bohère to Chanel.

"This decision was made on the basis of coinciding interests: the JY BH Group relies on a solid partner that offers it long-term visibility, while Chanel helps to retain exceptional expertise in the heart of France," Chanel reported to the media outlet.

Nothing will change about JY BH's working methods, and the studios will continue to work with their customers, the French luxury brand stressed.

Jean-Yves Bohère founded fashion group JY BH in 1999 by acquiring Marque & Mod, an atelier specialising in women's fashion. In 2005, he moved to a PR3 atelier in Bourges (France), where he focused on tailoring and clothes with sleeves, which became the group's main activities. In 2013, he added two ateliers to his portfolio while also establishing a design agency to develop both women's and men's collections at the same time.