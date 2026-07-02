Chanel adds Charvet to its supplier portfolio

Chanel announced the acquisition of shirtmaker Charvet on Thursday. The decision follows a historic relationship spanning several decades between the two French houses.

After 188 years of independence, the Parisian company Charvet is beginning a new chapter by joining the portfolio of luxury group Chanel. The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

In a message on its LinkedIn account, the house of Chanel noted that the two companies “share a common history and values: artisanal excellence, attention to detail and the transmission of unique know-how.” The house presents this acquisition as a continuation of a “creative dialogue established between Matthieu Blazy and Charvet since his first collection.” However, the link between the two companies is older.

Gabrielle Chanel herself wore shirts from the Charvet brand, as noted in the show notes for Chanel's spring/summer 2026 collection. In this show, Matthieu Blazy's first for the label, several looks featured the garment. The piece was weighted with a Chanel chain and designed in collaboration with Charvet.

Ensuring the sustainability of Charvet

The acquisition of the Charvet brand aims to “ensure the longevity of this emblematic house of French heritage and its unique craftsmanship,” Chanel stated. Located on the prestigious Place Vendôme, the Parisian house has existed since 1838 and has dressed several illustrious historical figures, including Winston Churchill.

“We are delighted with this partnership with Charvet, as it holds a unique resonance for Chanel,” said Bruno Pavlovsky, president of Chanel Fashion and Chanel SAS, in a statement. “It reflects a shared approach to craftsmanship: with exacting standards, respect, and the conviction that it only truly comes into its own when it is cultivated over the long term.”

"At Chanel, we have always considered it our responsibility to support, preserve and keep alive these rare gestures, which embody both artisanal excellence and an essential part of our cultural heritage," says the executive

Charvet will now join Chanel's Paraffection subsidiary. This subsidiary brings together several major names in craftsmanship, acquired by Chanel over the years. The acquisitions aim to ensure their longevity and strengthen Chanel's vertical integration strategy. This secures the excellence of its supply chain and guarantees its exclusivity over these technical skills.