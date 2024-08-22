Chanel buys 25 percent stake in watch brand MB&F

Chanel SARL, the Swiss entity of Chanel, and watch brand MB&F are joining forces. Chanel is taking a strategic stake in the high-end independent watchmaker the companies announced in a press release. The stake is 25 percent.

Frédéric Grangié, chairman of Chanel Watches & Fine Jewellery, shared: “We are delighted to enter into a strategic partnership with MB&F, which shares the same values ​​of independence, creativity and excellence. This announcement is part of our long-term strategy to preserve, develop and invest in specialist knowledge and expertise, thus strengthening our position in high-end watchmaking.”

MB&F was founded in 2005 by Maximilian Büsser. Based in Geneva, Switzerland, the company brings together expert professionals including watchmakers, artists, designers and manufacturers.

Büsser is delighted with the collaboration with Chanel: “In addition to allowing us to follow our independent path without any pressure to grow, Chanel’s investment will strengthen our operations by providing access to their broader ecosystem and network of specialist suppliers when needed.”