Chanel show brings 8 million pound boost to Manchester

Earlier this month, luxury brand Chanel hosted its Métiers d’Art show in the unexpected location of Manchester, bringing to the Northern UK base a celeb-packed guest list and a flair for artisanal craftsmanship.

As a result of the event, the city saw a direct economic impact of around eight million pounds, according to figures compiled by Marketing Manchester, bolstered by the accommodation and spending of the show’s 600 guests and staff, as well as other production-related expenditure.

In addition to this, the marketing firm also estimated that the national and international media coverage was valued at over 100 million pounds, which it said would help attract future investment and opportunities for those located in Manchester.

In a release, the city’s council leader, Bev Craig, said: “The Chanel event is one of the highlights in the global fashion calendar and the choice of Manchester as the host city received international acclaim.

“But for us it was never about the glitz and glamour – events such as this help cement Manchester’s reputation on a global stage and come with both direct benefits, through the money spent within our economy while they are here but also indirect benefits by showcasing the city and helping to capture investment, jobs, visitors and attention, all of which open up opportunities for Manchester residents and communities.”