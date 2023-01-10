Chanel was most active luxury brand on China’s WeChat in 2022

By the end of 2022, Chinese social media platform WeChat had garnered around 1.31 billion monthly users, according to Statista. A figure that came surprisingly close to the country’s 1.4 billion population, putting a definitive spotlight on the app’s expansive user base.

Its presence in the region means it is an important site for brands, particularly in the luxury segment, to leverage, with features that allow both individuals and organisations to share personalised content with a targeted audience.

While many designer brands have already taken to the instant messaging app to directly communicate with their customers, it was Chanel that came out on top as the most active in 2022.

According to research by iPaiban, the French fashion house topped a list of six popular brands utilising WeChat, outperforming Fendi, Prada, Hermès, Louis Vuitton and Burberry.

Over the course of the year, Chanel boasted the most mass-published articles, with a total of 72 shared.

This compared to the lowest of the group, Louis Vuitton, which published 35 articles.

Chanel also came out on top in terms of performance and total readership, sitting at 180 percent more than Fendi, with an average readership between 5,000 to 100,000.

Meanwhile, despite scheduling the least amount of content, Louis Vuitton came in second for the highest average headline readership, with over 100,000 readers per graphic.