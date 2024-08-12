Chantecaille expands Asian presence with Tmall

New York-based prestige beauty brand Chantecaille, acquired by Beiersdorf in 2022, is expanding its footprint in Asia with a new domestic partnership with Alibaba Group’s online retail platform, Tmall.

In a statement, Chantecaille said the move would bring its botanically-based skincare and cosmetics products to a broader audience, while enhancing its presence in the Chinese market.

Vincent Warnery, chief executive officer of Beiersdorf, said: "Tmall offers a seamless shopping experience and unparalleled reach for Chantecaille's innovative beauty. The new market opening strengthens Chantecaille's position in China, bolstering our commitment to the Chinese consumer.

"The partnership with Tmall enables Chantecaille to leverage the platform's extensive reach and sophisticated e-commerce capabilities, ensuring that Chinese consumers can easily access the brand's luxurious product offerings."

Chantecaille will have a dedicated flagship store on Tmall, offering a wide range of the brand's products, including its skincare and make-up collections.

Emily Coleman, chief executive officer of Chantecaille, added: "We believe there are consumers across China who have appetite for luxuriously clean beauty, which is what makes Chantecaille so unique.

"Under our 'Beauty with Impact' ethos, they will have greater access to our high-performance botanically powered skincare & make-up formulations which remain cruelty-free and vegan-friendly. Tmall is the perfect partner to help us reach those new consumers, not only from a reach perspective, but because they are also dedicated to quality and customer satisfaction."

In addition, to expand its reach and connect with Chinese consumers, Chantecaille will also host an immersive pop-up experience in Shanghai's landmark Xintiandi to share its 'Beauty with Impact' ethos. The 'Maison Chantecaille' pop-up will be the first-of-its-kind for the brand and will provide Chinese consumers with the chance to explore and purchase Chantecaille products in “an immersive, luxurious setting”.

Following this initial pop-up, Chantecaille will extend the 'Maison Chantecaille' experience with a three-month commercial pop-up in Shanghai.

Chantecaille, founded by Sylvie Chantecaille in 1997, offers innovative skincare, fragrance and cosmetics products based on botanical ingredients combining efficacious formulas with a strong focus on sustainability and philanthropy. When it was acquired by Beiersdorf, the beauty group said it would accelerate the brand’s growth in the North American and Asian markets.