Charisse Ford Hughes to join Crocs board of directors

Crocs, Inc. has announced that Charisse Ford Hughes has been appointed to its board of directors effective October 1, 2020. The company said in a statement that a seasoned marketing executive, Ford Hughes brings decades of global consumer marketing, e-commerce, and product development experience to the Crocs board. She currently serves as Senior Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Kellogg Company.

“Charisse is a thoughtful, data-driven executive who has displayed, time and again, that brands can create positive results and shareholder value by understanding and responding to evolving consumer trends. Her experience across brand management, e-commerce, and data and analytics will play an important role as we accelerate the Crocs brand globally,” said Thomas J. Smach, chairman of the board.

Before joining Kellogg earlier this month, the company added, Ford Hughes led the transformation of Pandora Jewelry’s digital marketing efforts, resulting in improvements in brand strength, brand equity, and omni-retail performance as chief marketing officer for the Americas region. Ford Hughes has also held senior marketing and leadership positions at consumer brands including Avon Products, Inc., the Sara Lee Corporation and Estée Lauder Companies, Inc., where, as senior vice president, she drove all product, consumer, and digital marketing for the global cosmetics brand.

“As a marketer entrenched in culture, I share not only a passion for the brand and its iconic product, but also embrace its mission to make everyone comfortable in their own shoes,” added Ford Hughes.

Ford Hughes currently serves on the board of the Baltimore Development Corporation and serves as a board advisor to Pixability, a video advertising platform company. She earned an undergraduate degree in Finance from Howard University and her MBA in Finance and Marketing from the J.L. Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

