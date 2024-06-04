Charles Leclerc invests in Chrono24

Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has invested in Chrono24, the online marketplace for luxury watches, for an undisclosed amount, following in the footsteps of famed footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who invested in 2023.

Leclerc, who is second placed in this year's Formula One championship and just won his home race at the prestigious Monte Carlo course, invests in Chrono24 alongside his brother Lorenzo, who consults him in his entrepreneurial ventures and who he founded a family office dedicated to athletes called All Time.

Commenting on his investment, Leclerc said in a statement: “The watch world has long captivated me as one of my many passions. There’s a real unification between watch lovers around the world, and my brother and I are excited to be an even deeper part of that community through our investment involvement with Chrono24.”

The brothers join the likes of previous Chrono24 investors, including Bernard Arnault’s family investment company, Aglae Ventures, General Atlantic, Insight Partners and Sprints Capital, who led Chrono24’s Series C round in August 2021, worth 118 million US dollars to solidify the marketplace's unicorn status with a valuation exceeding 1 billion US dollars.

Carsten Keller, who joined as chief executive of Chrono24 in December 2023, added: “We are extremely proud to welcome Charles and Lorenzo into our Chrono24 adventure. These brothers are highly esteemed and share our passion for watches as well as our company’s drive for excellence. Their savvy is formidable, and together, we are poised to reach new heights.”