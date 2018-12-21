Cherokee Global Brands signs new Tony Hawk license with Batra Group

The Batra Group and Cherokee Global Brands hasve jointly announced a new license agreement for the Tony Hawk brand, for apparel and accessories in Europe, Middle East and Africa. The companies said, line will debut in influential top tier fashion stores and specialty skate stores.

Commenting on the development, Tony Hawk, said in a statement: “The vision behind the range was to give fashion and skate enthusiasts alike a rare glimpse into my life before and beyond skating. The collection was designed for both innovators and iconoclasts.”

“The Tony Hawk license is a strategic and natural fit to our group’s portfolio with the influence of skateboarding set to increase within the lifestyle market over the next few years,” added Rajiv Batra, Executive Chairman of the Batra Group.

Further commenting on the new licensing deal for Tony Hawk brand, Henry Stupp, CEO of Cherokee Global Brands, added: “We are pleased to expand our successful relationship and grow the Tony Hawk brand strategically with the Batra Group through this new license partnership."