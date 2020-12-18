Chief Supply Chain Officer Alexis DePree named to Nordstrom's executive team

As Nordstrom continues to scale its market strategy to better serve customers on their terms, gain market share and increase inventory efficiencies, the company announced that Alexis DePree, Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, will become the newest member of its executive team effective on January 3, 2021. With the addition of DePree to the executive team, five of the company’s 12 executive team members are women.

“With the acceleration of digital sales to 54 percent this year, our supply chain network must be ready to serve our customers across every aspect of our business — from full-price and off-price to online and in-store,” said Pete Nordstrom, Chief Brand Officer and President of Nordstrom Inc., adding, “Alexis’ deep experience in digital, retail and supply chain transformation and her expertise and knowledge across the retail value chain positions us well as we continue to work to reliably get more product closer to our customers.”

The company said in a statement that Nordstrom’s supply chain plays an increasingly critical role in serving customers in stores or digitally, and is a core enabler of its market strategy.

DePree joined Nordstrom in January from Amazon where she was vice president of Americas sort centers & planning. Prior she served as Amazon’s vice president of global supply chain operations. She has also held leadership positions at Target and Dell.

“The customer experience is at the heart of what we do and we know now more than ever customers want control and convenience. Our market strategy is one of the ways Nordstrom is able to deliver on this,” added DePree.

In October, Nordstrom rolled out its market strategy to five additional markets, scaling to 10 of its top markets, which account for more than half of sales. In these markets, customers have access to up to seven times more merchandise selection with two-day delivery or next-day pickup.

Picture:Nornstrom press room