Childrenswear brand Britannical London introduces circular fashion scheme

Children’s coat brand Britannical London has launched a new circular fashion initiative on its website that aims to prolong the life of its products and reward customers for doing so.

The not-for-profit scheme, ‘Re:Coat Project’, allows customers to return their child’s worn pieces in exchange for vouchers that can be redeemed for future purchases.

Returned items are then reconditioned and offered for sale at a proportion of their original value, in a bid to both give them a longer life and make the luxury products more accessible.

In a release, founder of the brand Rachael Attwood Hamard said: "There is a lot of talk about sustainability in the fashion industry, but it is now time for brands to put their money where their mouth is.

“Britannical London's circular initiative is about our commitment, as an ethical and sustainable brand, to minimise waste, maximise the life-span of our garments, and help cultivate a fashion culture that prioritises the environment."

The initiative’s launch follows a pilot run of the project, which proved successful for the brand and saw many pre-loved coats gain new owners.

Britannical London said it is planning to roll the scheme out across all of its product lines, as well as among its international stockists in the near future.