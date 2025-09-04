Childrenswear brand Petit Bateau sold to US investment fund Regent

Petit Bateau, the French children's wear brand owned by the French Rocher Group, has been sold to the US investment fund Regent.

In January 2025, the Rocher Group (Yves Rocher, Arbonne, Sabon, Docteur Pierre Ricaud and Petit Bateau) announced its intention to sell the brand, which it has owned since 1988.

The sale is now complete, with the winning bid coming from a US investment fund. Regent L.P. is a multi-sector private equity firm founded in 2013 by Michael A. Reinstein and based in Beverly Hills, California. It invests in various sectors, including software, technology, consumer products, retail and media.

"This divestiture project is based on the ambition to inject new growth momentum into Petit Bateau, driven by the resources and expertise of Regent, a specialist in the revitalisation of heritage brands such as DIM (France), Bally (Switzerland) and La Senza (Canada)." This statement was made by the Rocher Group in a press release, highlighting that the project was presented to staff representative bodies on Thursday, September 4, 2025 (source AFP).

In January 2019, Regent acquired La Senza from L Brands (parent company of Victoria's Secret).

On X, internet users are in a frenzy and lament the loss of a French flagship brand founded in Troyes in 1893. For the first time in its history, Petit Bateau will cross the Atlantic Ocean.