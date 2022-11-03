Childrenswear resale marketplace Dotte to launch app

Dotte, a British childrenswear resale marketplace, is set to unveil its first mobile app on November 14, as it looks to continue expanding its circular apparel offer.

The launch comes as the retailer celebrates its second anniversary, has been dropped alongside a rejuvenated brand image and plans to introduce a slew of new features.

The app looks to help Dotte power the continued expansion of its services, making it easier for users to access its resale, donation and recycling offers, as well as utilise new additions, like a genderless search tool.

Since its launch, the company has developed a concept revolving around its ‘Resale Collective’, through which a selection of partnered brands, such as Marks & Spencer and Clarks, offer perks and discounts to encourage consumer participation.

Dotte hopes to attract families who are looking for a sustainable solution to their used kidswear through multiple circular solutions that also provide an affordable shopping experience.

Earlier this year, the company closed a crowdfunding campaign in which it raised over 470,000 pounds, garnering twice as much as its initial target in a round that allowed the general public to also invest.

Next to the development of the app, Dotte co-founders Samantha Valentine and Louise Weiss said they would be using the financing to support the company’s ongoing growth strategy, which could see it enter international markets in the near future.