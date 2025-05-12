China and US lower mutual tariffs

China and the US have trade dispute, agreed to reduce their mutual tariffs. How from a joint declaration, the regulation applies temporarily for 90 days. On the international stock markets The news caused strong price gains, the euro came under pressure against the US dollar.

Accordingly, US tariffs on Chinese imports will fall to 30 percent. Previously, they were at 145 percent. Beijing's premiums against Imports from the United States fall from 125 percent to 10 percent back.

Talks in Geneva

Previously, delegations from both sides had met in Geneva in the Switzerland for consultations. Both the US and China subsequently signaled progress in the negotiations, without but to give further details.

According to Chinese sources, both sides agreed to Establish a mechanism for consultation on economic and trade issues, such as Vice Premier He Lifeng, according to Chinese state media said the meeting in Geneva was an important step to resolve the differences of opinion through dialogue solve and have the basis for deepening cooperation laid.

US also speaks of agreement

According to US sources, the two sides in the tariff dispute agreed - and thus a possible breakthrough in the deadlock The talks included US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer took part.

With China and the US, the two largest economies of the world. Under the previous tariffs, Trade between the two countries is virtually no longer possible, which also had an impact on the global economy.

The markets reacted with relief, with the share price of Danish shipping giant Maersk initially rose by around 10 Percent.(DPA)